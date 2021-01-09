UVM men earn first win of season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thru six games the Vermont men have shown signs, including a pair of ties with nationally ranked teams, but were still in search of that elusive first win under new head coach Todd Woodcroft. That wait is now over as the IceCats earned a 5-4 victory over Maine Friday afternoon at Gutterson.

It was a wild first period, featuring five goals. Ace Cowans gave UVM the lead three minutes in. Maine would tie, but then senior defensman Christan Evers scored twice in less than two minutes to put Vermont up 3-1. Maine got one back to make it a 3-2 game after one.

The second period featured just one goal, a power play tally from UVM’s Tristan Mullin, the senior transfer from Cornell, to make it 4-2 Catamounts.

Maine again pulled within a goal early in the third, but UVM answered just twenty seconds later on junior Carter Long’s first of the year to reclaim the two goal lead.

It was big because Maine scored late with an extra attacker and the goalie pulled, but Vermont holds on for the 5-4 victory. Tyler Harmon makes 24 saves as coach Woodcroft and company get the first victory of a new era of UVM men’s hockey.

“I know it sounds like a cliché answer, but it has zero to do with me.”, said Woodcroft after the game. “Selfishly, I’m very happy that we go one. It’s just these guys understanding that they never let us off the hook. That’s how hard it is to win. The puck decisions, blocking shots, all those things, that is going to make this team’s identity, hopefully, last for a long time.”

