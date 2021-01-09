Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Jan 9

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do on this Saturday.

What’s a better way to start your Saturday, than to do a selfless act? The Discovery Preschool Build is an event that will help you do just that. You can volunteer to make bunk beds for children in need in our community. The event will be hosted by Sleep In Heavenly Peace starting at 8 a.m. and going until 2:30 p.m. in Essex Junction.

They’re looking for 10 volunteers per time slot. Each shift will have different tasks. different duties. For example, the first slot will be sanding and drilling the beds. The second will be putting the beds together.

If you would like to volunteer you can email robert.broseau@shpbeds.org. You can also learn more on their event page.

If you want to know the basic of how to survive in Vermont’s harsh winter elements.

You might want to check out the Winter Survival 101 event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Adirondack Mountain Club and Adirondak Loj will teach backcountry preparedness, snowshoeing basics, shelter-building, avalanche awareness, fire-building, and even water procurement.

This essential winter survival course will also cover cold-weather illnesses, injuries and more.

To learn more about this event and how to get your tickets click here.

Another essential outdoor learning experience will be hosted by Point au Roche State Park.

Where you can learn the basics of Animal tracking. Happening this morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will also be given the opportunity to try their new skills on a short walk.

To learn more about this free event you can out their event’s page.

