BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A decent weekend is on the way, with partly sunny skies for today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will increase tonight, but then give way to partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Another fairly quiet week is on the way...turning more active toward the end of the week. Expect more clouds than sun Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures, however, will be pleasant for mid January, with highs in the low to mid 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s. A few flurries are possible Wednesday and Thursday. A more significant storm system (though not big) will bring a better chance for snow showers Friday, possibly even mixing with plain showers in the valleys.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.