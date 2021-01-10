Advertisement

Clinton Annex staff, community rally to keep it open

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST
DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A large crowd gathered across from the Clinton Annex Saturday calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider it’s closure.

American flags, Blue Line Flags, signs of support, and 80 people lined the sidewalk. Cars driving by beeped in support. Local leaders spoke about the importance of the prison jobs to the community.

Four days before Christmas, the state announced it’s shutting down the Clinton Annex by the end of March. The Annex is a medium-security prison located on the same grounds as the Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison. Working inside are about 300 people, both correctional and civilian.

”We cannot have people moving out of the community,” Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said. “Can’t have it, won’t have it. We need to have jobs here in the North Country, keep Clinton Annex open, and you have our word, and we are going to do everything we can in order to do that. Thank you very much. I back you 110 percent, and we will continue to do that.”

The state’s Department of Corrections says none of the 214 correctional jobs will be lost, but those employees may need to transfer to a prison that is not local.

