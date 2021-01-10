Advertisement

Dartmouth Colleges students will be back on campus by Jan. 18

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - Half of the student body at Dartmouth College will be back on campus by Jan. 18, but most undergraduate classes will continue to be taught remotely. Provost Joseph Helble said in an online community conversation this week that confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Grafton County are 10 times higher than they were in October. In Rhode Island, the National Guard is again providing voluntary COVID-19 rapid tests to people arriving from or departing T.F. Green Airport in Providence. And the Vermont Agency of Education is working a plan for education recovery work to mitigate the impact the coronavirus emergency has had on students.

