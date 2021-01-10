Advertisement

Icecats Fall Short Against Maine

Vermont loses three goal reviews in 4-3 defeat
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team nearly pulled off a dramatic three-goal comeback, but ultimately fell short in a 4-3 loss to Maine Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym. With the loss, the Cats fall to 1-5-2 on the season.

Vermont got off to the worst possible start, spotting Maine a 3-0 lead in the first period, the third of which came on a dump attempt that happened to slip through Tyler Harmon’s pads.

But the Cats rallied via Christian Evers. After a second period tally from Simon Boyko and a fourth Maine goal early in the third, Evers scored on a pair of one-times from the point in a span of around a minute and half to make it a one-goal game.

UVM appeared to tie the game shortly after when Vlad Dzhioshvili chased down his own rebound and found netting, but officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference, a call which held up on video review. The in the closing seconds, Alex Esposito pushed a shot behind the Black Bear keeper that missed the net, but rebounded in off a defender. Again, the referee waved it off, with replay confirming time had expired before the puck crossed the line.

Vermont has games on its schedule for next weekend, but the opponent is till to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to constituents in the North Country.
Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Montpelier police say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at...
Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Cats edge Maine 5-4 Friday at Gutterson for first win under new head coach Todd Woodcroft.
UVM men earn first win of season
Cats are off to a 3-1 start, will visit UConn Friday and Saturday
Total team effort leads to hot start for UVM women’s hockey
Hockey teams begin practice in hopes of somewhat normal season
High Schools Return to the Ice
Anna Olsen earns historic honor while leading Cats to third straight win.
UVM completes two-game sweep of UMBC