Icecats Fall Short Against Maine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team nearly pulled off a dramatic three-goal comeback, but ultimately fell short in a 4-3 loss to Maine Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym. With the loss, the Cats fall to 1-5-2 on the season.

Vermont got off to the worst possible start, spotting Maine a 3-0 lead in the first period, the third of which came on a dump attempt that happened to slip through Tyler Harmon’s pads.

But the Cats rallied via Christian Evers. After a second period tally from Simon Boyko and a fourth Maine goal early in the third, Evers scored on a pair of one-times from the point in a span of around a minute and half to make it a one-goal game.

UVM appeared to tie the game shortly after when Vlad Dzhioshvili chased down his own rebound and found netting, but officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference, a call which held up on video review. The in the closing seconds, Alex Esposito pushed a shot behind the Black Bear keeper that missed the net, but rebounded in off a defender. Again, the referee waved it off, with replay confirming time had expired before the puck crossed the line.

Vermont has games on its schedule for next weekend, but the opponent is till to be determined.

