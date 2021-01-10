Kingdom Trail Association buys, protects former Quiros property

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Up on Darling Hill Road between Lyndon and Burke sits a stunning view of the Northeast Kingdom.

There had been concern that this view may be blocked by development, which is why Kingdom Trail Association and the Vermont Land Trust stepped in.

“We were just blown away by the community support in order to conserve this property. We had incredible donations from local businesses, our neighbors up here on Darling Ridge,” says Abby Long of Kingdom Trails.

With funding from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, an anonymous $150,000 gift, and contributions from over 740 community members and businesses, the land is now secure.

“Conserving this property is so important, especially this year with the pandemic, as people have been really grateful to have outdoor space to enjoy, to revitalize, and really make sure that their mental and physical wellbeing is nurtured during this time,” Long says.

40 of the 271 acres were purchased from long time land-owners. The additional 231 come from Ariel Quiros, former Jay Peak owner and the leader of the Kingdom Con fraud case.

Now safe from threat of development, the two-parcel chunk of land is now free for fat tire bikers, cross country skiers, hikers, and runners to use during all four seasons.

While non-profit Kingdom Trails boasts over 100 miles of trails, this purchase was largely conservation based.

“This property currently hosts seven miles of trails and at this time we have no plans for more trails we just wanted to protect the outdoor recreation opportunities that were already existing,” says Long.

That’s why the Vermont Land Trust stepped in to help with the December 18 purchase, one of many protection efforts underway for them right now in Vermont.

“The Northeast Kingdom is a vital part of the Vermont landscape. And this particular land is breathtaking and important to this local community for a number of reasons. So, we were really pleased to partner with them to help acquire this land and make sure it would be saved for the public forever,” says Liza Walker of the Vermont Land Trust.

The price tag for the purchase sits at over $671,000.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.