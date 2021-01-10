Advertisement

Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont law enforcement is preparing for protests at the state’s capitol next weekend, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Montpelier police posted a warning on Facebook Saturday morning. They say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at state capitols across the country next Sunday, Jan. 17. That’s three days before Inauguration Day.

Vermont Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says they don’t know of any plans for violence in Vermont, but agencies across the state will ramp up their presence and respond accordingly.

“Everybody’s on board with a collaborative response to these trying times,” Romei said. “We will certainly, if the situation calls for it, we will arrest and charge and carry out justice as best we can.”

Police are asking you stay vigilant and notify them if you see or hear anything suspicious, or if you hear anyone making any threats of violence or criminal activity.

