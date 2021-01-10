Looking ahead: Week of Jan. 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday, both the towns of Weybridge and Ripton will vote on whether they want to withdraw their membership from the Addison Central School District.

ACSD serves kids in kindergarten through 12th grade living in the Salisbury, Ripton, Middlebury, Cornwall, Shoreham, and Weybridge area. The legal voters of Weybridge and Ripton can vote by Australian ballot at the Town Office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on January 12.

Looking ahead to this Thursday is the start of the Grazing & Livestock Conference. Where farmers and agricultural resource providers will take you through the process of what it’s like to raise pasture-based livestock in the Northeast.

This will be a two day online conference. Vermont Grass Farmers Association and UVM Center for Sustainable Agriculture will be the hosts of the event. You can join online. Check out their event page for tickets.

Looking ahead to this Friday is the deadline to enroll in Adirondack’s health insurance for coverage starting February 1.

The health institute will be offering free enrollment assistance. If you want to enroll you can either call 1.866.87.3740 or visit their website to schedule an appointment. If you want more information of the overall program you can visit www.ahihealth.org.

Also looking ahead to this Friday is the last informational meeting about the 2021 Decentralization (DEC) Grant application.

These grants are for eligible arts organizations and individual artists working in community arts and arts education. One of the requirements for the grant application is that applicants must attend at least one of the informational meetings via zoom. All informational meetings are free to attend.

The application deadline for the grant is January 31st. If you want to sign up for a meeting email the Grant Coordinator Fred Balzac at fred@adirondackarts.org, you will receive a link to the meeting in return. You can also email or call Balzac with any questions about the program 518-588-7275, or check out their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.