Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her role in the chaos on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Supporters are praising her loyalty to President Donald Trump, while opponents are calling for her to resign from office. Our New York Reporter, Kelly O’Brien, caught up with Stefanik to hear her side of the story.

A lot of historic events played out this week, and New York’s 21st congressional district representative was a big part of it. The republican stood by her decision to object the election results in four states and says she will continue to support President Trump during his last days in office.

This past Thursday, voters in the 21st congressional district gathered outside Stefanik’s offices with signs in hand, demanding her resignation. “They have the right to those opinions, and they also have the constitutional right to speak out,” the congresswoman said. “President-Elect Biden was certified, but that debate was important for the American people to hear.”

Across the state, organizations have also called for Stefanik’s resignation, but she says she has no intentions to do so.

“I just went through an election in November,” she said. “I earned the highest number of votes of any congressional candidate in the history of the North Country. I’m going to continue to work my very hardest.”

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, had a message for all state representatives. “You saw the vandalism, you saw the theft, you saw the break down of society,” Cuomo said. “You saw this nation look like a joke.”

Regardless of party, he is asking the federal partners to condemn the violence that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Stefanik says she has. “I’ve been very clear. I condemn the violence. The vast majority of the attendees at the Washington event were peaceful, including many constituents in this district.”

Cuomo also wants the officials to hold the President accountable. “If you are a New York federal representative, are you with the mob, or are you with New Yorkers? That’s what I ask you.”

Stefanik says she plans to stand by President Trump in his final days as Commander in Chief. “I oppose the Democrats’ very political push to impeach the President.” she said. “There are 12 days left before the inauguration. There will be an inauguration and a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20. That is the American way.”

The congresswoman is also criticizing Twitter and other social media platforms for suspending the President’s personal and professional accounts. She calls the moves “unconstitutional” and “un-American.”

