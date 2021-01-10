The meaning of “local” has changed with the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt.(AP) - The new year has brought changes to Vermont’s definition of “local” or “made in Vermont” food. The Burlington Free Press reports that before Jan. 1, “local” specified that food had to originate in Vermont or within 30 miles of the point of sale. That meant that food from bordering states and Quebec could be included in areas of Vermont. According the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, now all “local” food is “Vermont” food, making the term local consistent throughout the state. There are three categories: raw agricultural products; processed food; and unique food product, with requirements for each to be called local.

