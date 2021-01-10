Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Jan. 10

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do on this Sunday.

We have a sweet way to start out your Sunday, with a Winter Jazz Brunch. Stowe Vibrancy will host the event at the Round Hearth Cafe starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon.

To learn more and or find out how to get your tickets click here.

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure this Sunday, we’ve got you covered.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Guided Hike from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hike will be a free, easy-paced walk, where participants will be able to look for wildlife and explore the park’s trails.

Bringing us to out last event for today, Avalanche Awareness.

Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School will be hosting an evening of outdoor safety education. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday night. Anyone is welcome.

This program will be discussing some of the hazards and signs of avalanche terrain. How to navigate terrain, and what equipment should be used when in the backcountry.

This event is free, with a suggested $20, or more, contribution. The money raised will go towards the IAN Fund.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

