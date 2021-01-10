BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some welcomed sunshine Friday and Saturday, today will be on the cloudy side again. That said, it will still be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday will be more of the same, with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

Generally mostly cloudy skies will continue through the week, though temperatures will be mild for this time of year, with highs in the 30s, and lows only dropping into the 20s. No Arctic blasts are expected into next weekend. A few flurries are possible Thursday. The most active day will be Friday, with a light mix of rain and snow expected. Flurries are possible again Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.