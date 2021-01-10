Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some welcomed sunshine Friday and Saturday, today will be on the cloudy side again. That said, it will still be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Monday will be more of the same, with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

Generally mostly cloudy skies will continue through the week, though temperatures will be mild for this time of year, with highs in the 30s, and lows only dropping into the 20s. No Arctic blasts are expected into next weekend. A few flurries are possible Thursday. The most active day will be Friday, with a light mix of rain and snow expected. Flurries are possible again Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to constituents in the North Country.
Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Montpelier police say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at...
Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast