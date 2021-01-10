BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Generally cloudy weather will continue this week. Monday will be quiet most of the day, then some flurries are likely by late afternoon. Scattered snow showers are expected overnight, with locally up to an inch in spots, mainly in northern parts of the region. Any snow showers will end Tuesday morning, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Highs both days will be in the 30s.

The rest of the week will be fairly active, though no big storms are expected. Another round of flurries is possible Wednesday. Thursday is looking fair. The most active day will be Friday, with a light rain/snow mix expected. Showers and mountain snow showers will continue into Saturday. Sunday is looking dry. In spite of the gloomy week, temperatures will be quite pleasant for mid January, with highs in the 30s, and lows only falling into the 20s.

