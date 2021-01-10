Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend will continue with pleasant weather on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s, with a few spots reaching the low 30s. Monday will have mostly cloudy skies again...a lot like last week...but it will be a few degrees warmer, making for relatively ideal conditions for outdoor winter activities.

More clouds than sun will be the rule again during the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. There is the chance for flurries on Thursday. The busiest day will be Friday, with showers and snow showers likely, but no significant weather is expected. Saturday will be dry but still on the cloudy side. Temperatures, on the other hand, will be quite nice for early to mid January, with highs well into the 30s, and lows only falling into the 20s.

