Bruins send greetings to young Vermont fan

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - We first told you about 4-year-old Kathryn Waters of Jay last week. The little girl was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Her aunt, Heather Sargent, posted a video on Facebook documenting Kathryn’s journey.

In that video, Heather talks about Kathryn’s love for the Boston Bruins and said it would be cool if some of the players could give Kathryn a get well message.

Thanks to a community willing to help, Kathryn received that message from the Bruins over the weekend.

Heather Sargent: Sunday midmorning, I got a text with a link to a video.

Video from the Bruins: Hi Kathryn, this is Patrice Bergeron, with my friends David and Brad... be on the lookout, we’re sending a care package for you!

Kathryn Waters: Go Bruins! Go Bruins! Go Bruins!

Kathryn has some doctors’ appointments this week at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The hope is by the beginning of next week, she can start radiation treatments.

