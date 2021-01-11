Building where 2 died in fire was in compliance with Burlington codes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington apartment building where two people died in a fire Saturday was in compliance with city housing codes.

Investigators say the early morning blaze was started by smoking materials and has been ruled accidental.

The director of permitting and inspections for the city says the building had an inspection in progress and was due to be reinspected for what the city calls minor routine issues on Feb. 1.

The Burlington Tenants Union released a statement on Monday calling into question the certificate of compliance for the building, which the city is refuting.

“Concerns that it was out of compliance are not accurate and we had had an inspection inside the property and understand from the fire department that there were no structural or fire safety issues that were related to the housing inspection that were an issue in this incident,” said Bill Ward of the Burlington Permitting and Inspections Department.

The fire chief says the building did have working smoke alarms. It did not have sprinklers or monitored fire alarms, but those were not required under city codes.

Related Story:

Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.