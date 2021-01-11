Burlington Coast Guard chief named honorary plank owner of USS Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special presentation on Monday at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Burlington. The officer in charge there is now an honorary plank owner for the USS Vermont.

The fast-attack, nuclear-powered submarine was commissioned last April.

While the sub was under construction, water from Lake Champlain was ceremoniously powered over the bow. It was the first water to touch the Navy vessel. That water was provided by the Coast Guard in Burlington.

In appreciation, the captain of the Vermont named Burlington Senior Chief Charles Northcott an honorary plank owner, the special name given to sailors to first crew a vessel.

“It’s a very big honor for us, for me in particular. It’s not every day you get to be a plank owner on a submarine, especially in the Coast Guard,” Northcott said.

The commissioning ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.

One of the first missions the Vermont undertook was to a new submarine base in Brazil, where the navies of Brazil and the United States exchanged gifts. The captain of the Vermont gave Vermont maple syrup.

Click here for more on the USS Vermont.

