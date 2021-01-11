Burlington experiencing 5th-warmest winter on record

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As you might have noticed, we’re having an unseasonably warm and dry winter in our region.

The National Weather Service says Burlington is experiencing its fifth-warmest winter on record.

Temperatures have been consistently above normal since November when it was about five degrees warmer than the seasonal average. And last month, Burlington was also about five degrees above average.

Now, almost midway through January, we’re nearly seven degrees warmer than usual.

The Weather Service says while some skiers are bummed, there’s a plus side to less snow-- it could mean less chance of flooding in the spring.

“So right now we’re looking at normal, to below normal potential for any kind of hydrologic impacts in terms of flooding, and things of that nature. So there can be some positives and negatives would revolve around the snow sports across the state, and maybe ski areas having to make more snow and things of that nature,” said Pete Banacos, the science and operations manager at the National Weather Service in Burlington.

But things could change as we get into February and through March.

