Constitutional expert on what comes next as House speeds to impeach Trump

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impeachment wouldn’t necessarily mean President Trump would be barred from future political runs.

It would be up to the Senate to include those restrictions if he’s convicted, according to constitutional law expert Tom Sullivan. The former UVM president, who now teaches a course on impeachment, says the president could face criminal charges.

“Once out of office, he is subject to the criminal justice system like anyone else and can be indicted or prosecuted for crimes conducted while president,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says it’s likely the house went with only one article of impeachment, incitement of insurrection, to speed the process along. He said they could have introduced a second over the president’s call to Georgia election officials looking for more votes.

Watch the video for our Darren Perron’s full interview with Tom Sullivan.

