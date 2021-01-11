Cuomo to give 2021 State of the State virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will give his State of the State address Monday.

Like other governors in our region, it will be done virtually.

Cuomo will speak at 11:30 a.m.

He’s expected to talk about things like the pandemic, climate change, economic growth, a legalized marijuana market and tourism.

The governor recently announced legislation to improve access to telehealth this year and that could be highlighted on Monday.

It can be watched here.

