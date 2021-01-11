Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex High School students will be learning remotely Monday and Tuesday because of a COVID-19 case.

On Sunday, district leaders say they learned a member of the high school community tested positive.

Because of that, all EHS students and staff will learn from home.

EHS students who go to CTE in Essex, Islands, Georgia, and Westford will also be remote. However, CTE students at different locations will still be in-person on Monday.

The district says they have been working with the Vermont Department of Health and say the person who tested positive was not exposed to the virus at school.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.