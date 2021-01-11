Advertisement

Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case

Essex High School
Essex High School(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex High School students will be learning remotely Monday and Tuesday because of a COVID-19 case.

On Sunday, district leaders say they learned a member of the high school community tested positive.

Because of that, all EHS students and staff will learn from home.

EHS students who go to CTE in Essex, Islands, Georgia, and Westford will also be remote. However, CTE students at different locations will still be in-person on Monday.

The district says they have been working with the Vermont Department of Health and say the person who tested positive was not exposed to the virus at school.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to constituents in the North Country.
Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Montpelier police say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at...
Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Montpelier Alive
Stitching a community together
All flags directed to half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol officers
Courtesy: N.H. Fish and Game
New Hampshire Fish and Game rescue deer off frozen pond
The ice is still dangerous this time of year, including for our wildlife -- but thanks to a...
Deer rescued from New Hampshire pond