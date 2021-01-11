Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks injunction against governor’s state of emergency order

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight Vermonters were in court Monday seeking an injunction against Gov. Phil Scott’s state of emergency.

The governor first declared the emergency in March because of the pandemic.

A federal lawsuit names Gov. Scott, Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine in seeking temporary relief from the courts for any infringement on constitutional rights by the health department or the governor during the pandemic. The suit also asks for the restoration of open lawmaking, not through Zoom or phone calls.

The suit questions the science and data used by state officials during the pandemic, saying they misled the public about the dangers of the virus.

“We think there are some anomalies, some questions. And we followed the questions that occurred to us, and they took us to a different conclusion,” said Emily Payton of Putney.

“We feel the government’s mandates were carried out incorrectly without due process by the people, and our voices are not heard. We’ve reached out multiple times. We’ve been rejected,” said Sally Collopy of Fairfield.

The case is being reviewed by U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions. Members of the group did not wear masks or keep their distance as they gathered outside the federal court building for Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vergennes police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vergennes man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Burlington Police Crime
Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington
Essex High School-File photo
Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case
File photo
FBI warns of armed protests at statehouses, including Vermont

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Cuomo delivers State of the State - Part 2
File photo
New quarantine advice for post-infection, vaccination in NH
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Harvard cuts ties with Stefanik over voter fraud claims
govandrewcuomo
Gov. Cuomo State of the State address, Part 2
Rep. Peter Welch posted videos to Twitter of what was happening inside as rioters broke into...
Welch cautious after possible COVID exposure