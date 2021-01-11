Lawsuit seeks injunction against governor’s state of emergency order

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eight Vermonters were in court Monday seeking an injunction against Gov. Phil Scott’s state of emergency.

The governor first declared the emergency in March because of the pandemic.

A federal lawsuit names Gov. Scott, Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine in seeking temporary relief from the courts for any infringement on constitutional rights by the health department or the governor during the pandemic. The suit also asks for the restoration of open lawmaking, not through Zoom or phone calls.

The suit questions the science and data used by state officials during the pandemic, saying they misled the public about the dangers of the virus.

“We think there are some anomalies, some questions. And we followed the questions that occurred to us, and they took us to a different conclusion,” said Emily Payton of Putney.

“We feel the government’s mandates were carried out incorrectly without due process by the people, and our voices are not heard. We’ve reached out multiple times. We’ve been rejected,” said Sally Collopy of Fairfield.

The case is being reviewed by U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions. Members of the group did not wear masks or keep their distance as they gathered outside the federal court building for Monday’s hearing.

