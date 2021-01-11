Man convicted of killing stepmother wants to be own lawyer

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man convicted of killing his stepmother in 2000 when he was 17 years old wants to be his own lawyer when facing allegations he violated his probation.

Scott Favreau, who is now 38, was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for the February 2000 killing of Vicki Campbell-Beer, at their West Burke home. He was released on furlough in August of 2019, but just two months later he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe. He’s now being held at the Newport prison. His lawyer is trying to withdraw from the case. She says Favreau wants to represent himself. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

