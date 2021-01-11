Middlebury College considers revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is sending a message condemning the U.S. Capitol riot.
President Laurie Patton writes in a Facebook post the school may revoke an honorary degree it awarded Rudy Giuliani in 2005.
Patton says the presidential attorney played a role in the “violent uprising.” She says she’ll have more information in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.