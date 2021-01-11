Montpelier non-profit launches community quilt project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Alive is launching a new initiative this spring that aims to stitch the community together, even when apart.

It’s called The Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt. Montpelier Alive is providing templates for people to design. After the group collects all the artwork, they’ll glue the panels into one pattern. The final product will then be displayed outside the Montpelier Transit Center.

Local artist Sabrina Fadial collaborated with the Montpelier Alive Design Committee to come up with the idea.

“This would be an awesome way to involve the community in a project,” Fadial said. “And all ages can be a part of this and I’m excited to be able to bring everyone together in this way and wrap a blanket around our community.”

Montpelier Alive will have more information on the quilt’s public unveiling soon but they say it’s planned for March.

If you’d like to download a template, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.