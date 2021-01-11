Advertisement

New Hampshire Fish and Game rescue deer off frozen pond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - The ice is still dangerous this time of year, including for our wildlife -- but thanks to a colonel with New Hampshire Fish and Game, a doe is safe now.

The deer fell through the ice on Horn Pond in Wakefield last weekend.

The rescuer put a rope around the deer’s neck and pulled it out onto the ice and then onto the shore.

She rested for a bit before running off into the woods.

