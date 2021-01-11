All flags directed to half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol officers

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - All flags in the U.S. will be at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, this is to honor United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers.

Officer Sicknick died during the attack at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

President Trump made a proclamation honoring him.

“Officer Sicknick is an American hero who gave his life defending democracy at the United States Capitol,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “The American people will never forget January 6, 2021 — a day when domestic terrorists attacked our nation’s capital. The sacrifice and bravery of Officer Sicknick and his fellow officers will not be forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.