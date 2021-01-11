Advertisement

Several injured in weekend snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WCAX) - Three people were seriously injured in two separate snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The first happened on Saturday in Wolfeboro.

Authorities say a 41-year-old man was seriously injured when he lost control of his snowmobile and was thrown into a rock.

The New England Fish and Game Department said the man was driving the snowmobile on ice when he lost control and the snowmobile rolled.

The man was thrown from the snowmobile about 30 feet into a large rock. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet.

The other crash was on Sunday in Croydon.

Fish and Game say a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were seriously hurt after a crash on private property.

Authorities say the two ran into boulders, causing them to lose control while going downhill.

The woman who was driving sustained life-threatening injuries and the passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities say both were wearing helmets and rider inexperience was the leading cause of the crash.

