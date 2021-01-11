Advertisement

Shaheen: Many still have unprocessed 2019 tax returns

The pandemic delayed the tax return process for many people last year.
The pandemic delayed the tax return process for many people last year.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says she’s hearing from “numerous” constituents who say their 2019 tax returns haven’t been processed and, if owed, refunds haven’t been issued.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the processing of tax returns for many people last year. Shaheen says it’s unacceptable that we’ve entered 2021 with unprocessed 2019 returns and refunds. She wrote to Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig asking what steps has the IRS taken to expedite them and how that affects the taxpayers with their returns filed for 2020.

