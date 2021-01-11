Advertisement

Snowboarders rescued from Cannon Mountain

Cannon Mountain
Cannon Mountain(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Two snowboarders are safe after getting lost on Cannon Mountain.

It happened Friday evening.

New Hampshire rescue teams say the two went to the top of Cannon Mountain for one more run around 5:40 p.m. when they lost the trail in white out conditions.

They became wet and cold and it was dark out.

We’re told they didn’t have lights and the snow was waist deep.

911 coordinates helped crews get close in a snow cat, and then rescuers hiked in and found them around 10:20 p.m.

The two didn’t get medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to constituents in the North Country.
Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Montpelier police say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at...
Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Montpelier Alive
Stitching a community together
All flags directed to half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol officers
Courtesy: N.H. Fish and Game
New Hampshire Fish and Game rescue deer off frozen pond
The ice is still dangerous this time of year, including for our wildlife -- but thanks to a...
Deer rescued from New Hampshire pond