Snowboarders rescued from Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Two snowboarders are safe after getting lost on Cannon Mountain.

It happened Friday evening.

New Hampshire rescue teams say the two went to the top of Cannon Mountain for one more run around 5:40 p.m. when they lost the trail in white out conditions.

They became wet and cold and it was dark out.

We’re told they didn’t have lights and the snow was waist deep.

911 coordinates helped crews get close in a snow cat, and then rescuers hiked in and found them around 10:20 p.m.

The two didn’t get medical treatment.

