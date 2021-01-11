Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 19-year-old we first told you about last week is in trouble with police again after trying to break into a Burlington home while a family was inside.

Officers say it happened Sunday night in the New North End.

Someone called police saying a man they didn’t know as banging on the door demanding to get inside. Two children were home at the time.

Mbayayenge Mafuta is accused of trying to threaten his way in, and when the homeowner refused, he broke the front door and a nearby window.

Police say he then broke into a separate structure belonging to the homeowner and damaged more property.

Mafuta has several charges against him, including attempted burglary and simple assault.

He’s already accused of punching and strangling two Burlington officers.

