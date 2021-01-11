Advertisement

The scoop on Ben & Jerry’s dog treats

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s isn’t just for people anymore.

The Vermont ice cream company is introducing a line of frozen dog treats.

Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.

The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its nondairy human desserts.

Click here to see Ben & Jerry’s Q & A on doggie desserts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vergennes police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vergennes man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
Burlington Police Crime
Teen arrested twice within the last week in Burlington
Essex High School-File photo
Essex High School to go remote after positive COVID case
.
Lawsuit seeks injunction against governor’s state of emergency order
File photo
FBI warns of armed protests at statehouses, including Vermont

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Cuomo delivers State of the State - Part 2
File photo
New quarantine advice for post-infection, vaccination in NH
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Harvard cuts ties with Stefanik over voter fraud claims
govandrewcuomo
Gov. Cuomo State of the State address, Part 2
Rep. Peter Welch posted videos to Twitter of what was happening inside as rioters broke into...
Welch cautious after possible COVID exposure