The scoop on Ben & Jerry’s dog treats

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s isn’t just for people anymore.

The Vermont ice cream company is introducing a line of frozen dog treats.

Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.

The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its nondairy human desserts.

Click here to see Ben & Jerry’s Q & A on doggie desserts.

