The scoop on Ben & Jerry’s dog treats
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s isn’t just for people anymore.
The Vermont ice cream company is introducing a line of frozen dog treats.
Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.
The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its nondairy human desserts.
