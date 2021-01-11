Town Hall closes after police chief attends Trump rally

TROY, N.H. (AP) - Officials in a New Hampshire town have closed the Town Hall and are taking appointments only following threats they received after their police chief attended last week’s rally for President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

The town of Troy, population 2,100 in southwest New Hampshire, says the doors “will be locked for the time being.”

Dick Thackston, chairman of the Troy Select Board, has defended Police Chief David Ellis, who says he left the protest before it turned violent.

Thackston told New Hampshire Public Radio that since then, people from outside of the region have been calling the town officials with profanities and threats of violence against the select board, which stands by Ellis.

