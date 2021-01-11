Trump signs vandalized in Upper Valley

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Trump signs in Fairlee and Orford have been on display since well before the presidential election. But over the weekend, both were targeted, the word “loser” spray-painted across them in capital letters.

Some say it’s an attack on one of the country’s most important foundations-- freedom of expression.

“There are many men and women that gave their lives to protect that freedom in the United States and they are still doing it today,” said Tom Thomson.

Thomson is a well-known Republican from Orford. He is the son of former New Hampshire Gov. Meldrim Thomson. He continues to support the president.

“I’m proud of what he did, I’m less proud of some of the things he said,” Thomson said.

One of Thomson’s signs, which he said is not political, was vandalized over the summer. It has since been replaced. Thomson says he does not hold the president directly responsible for what happened on Jan. 6. But others say the uprising at the nation’s capital is a direct result of Trump’s rhetoric.

“I was horrified and depressed and scared,” said Norwich resident Carol Ferrell.

Ferrell does not condone the vandalism of Trump signs, but she says she is surprised at the support Trump continues to maintain.

“He has found a base in our country and I don’t know how and it is frightening and I think the riots of last week showed how frightening that is,” she said.

“I think both sides need to hold themselves accountable,” said Strafford resident Julia Benjamin.

She says the political divide in this country has been bubbling for a long time.

“I just hope things get betting and people learn to respect each other,” she said.

The owner of the two signs declined to be a part of the story. But he did say that police in both states have been notified.

