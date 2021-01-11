Vergennes man shot, in serious condition

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is in custody after a Sunday morning shooting in Vergennes.

The Vergennes Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. on First Street. Police say one man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Porter Hospital, then he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. As of Sunday morning, police say the man’s condition is serious.

Police haven’t named either person involved. There is no danger to the community. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vergennes Police Department at 802-877-1152.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.