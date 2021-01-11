Advertisement

Vergennes man shot, in serious condition

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is in custody after a Sunday morning shooting in Vergennes.

The Vergennes Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They say the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. on First Street. Police say one man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Porter Hospital, then he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. As of Sunday morning, police say the man’s condition is serious.

Police haven’t named either person involved. There is no danger to the community. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vergennes Police Department at 802-877-1152.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to constituents in the North Country.
Rep. Elise Stefanik responds to calls for resignation
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Montpelier police say national groups are calling on people to arm themselves and rally at...
Local police prepare for inauguration protests next weekend
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Shooting investigation in Vergennes
Montpelier Alive
Stitching a community together
All flags directed to half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol officers
Courtesy: N.H. Fish and Game
New Hampshire Fish and Game rescue deer off frozen pond
The ice is still dangerous this time of year, including for our wildlife -- but thanks to a...
Deer rescued from New Hampshire pond