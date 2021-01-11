Vermont turkey hunters had average season in 2020

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the state’s turkey hunters took more than 6,130 birds during the 2020 hunting seasons.

The department says the number of birds taken tracks the 10-year average. The state says the number of turkey hunting licenses that were sold was the second highest on record. Almost 4,800 turkeys were taken during the May spring season. Another 627 were taken during the April youth hunting weekend and 718 were taken in the fall. Fish and Wildlife turkey biologist Chris Bernier says the birds that were taken represent an estimated 140,000 servings of locally sourced, free-range, wild turkey meat.

