When will Vermont students be back in class full time?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, state leaders discussed a plan that could have kids back in their school buildings after April break. But now, they’re not so sure.

The state began working on recovery plans in October to get all students back in school full time. But the state had to pause and focus on dealing with the holiday period when cases began popping up after Halloween. Now, the state is working on plans again and school officials are happy, but not getting their hopes up.

“There’s a lot to do between now and then,” said Don Tinney, the president of the Vermont National Education Association.

Vermont is beginning its recovery plans to return all students to full-time, in-person learning. State leaders say it will definitely happen by the fall and could happen as soon as April.

“It would be a huge missed opportunity if Vermont doesn’t come out on recovery early compared to other states,” said Vermont Education Secretary Dan French.

Vermont is one of the few states ready to make the jump.

French adds, “We can’t wait for the fall to begin addressing the needs of the students from the emergency. So, yeah, we are going to put pressure on the system to start to make that pivot but we’re also going to do it in a safe manner, so there is no hard and fast date with that and certainly, if the conditions don’t support it, we won’t.”

The state needs to allocate money from increased federal funding and new state resources. The vaccine rollout and warmer weather also factor into the timing. But the school system needs time to prepare.

“As long as the rules and the conditions allow for us to do it, let’s do it! But a little bit of lead time to plan and make good decisions that inform people is really important,” said David Younce, the president of the Vermont Superintendents Association and the superintendent of Mill River Unified Union School District.

Younce says the state’s choice in distributing the vaccine by age and not including school employees creates a challenge.

He explained, “The expectation of getting back to work, get back to school, let’s get kids in classrooms and the disconnect, or the cognitive dissonance between get everybody back, but you’re not ready to be vaccinated yet. I think folks struggle with that.”

“Arguably, our educators are in a safe situation right now, safe as anyone can be,” said French.

Based on surveillance testing, French says educators have very low rates of contagion. And considering Vermont’s demographics and current supply of the vaccine, it’s hard to change the prioritization.

“The idea of returning at the end of April is anxiety-producing for a lot of folks because they see all of the complications right now and it is going to be a challenge,” said Tinney.

All agree though, that having everyone back by fall is a realistic goal.

“I just want to make sure we are doing this cautiously and carefully,” said Tinney.

Part of the planning will be determining how much is left to the superintendents to decide. The state will take the rest of the month to build a framework for this recovery plan. Then school districts will have the month of February to examine how it will work for them.

