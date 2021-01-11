BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will be pretty quiet again this week, but we can expect a little activity from time to time.

A weak, fast-moving trough of low pressure is bringing a few snow showers and flurries to the area through this evening. Again, amounts will be just a dusting to an inch or two with a little more across the mountains.

Wednesday will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies.

The another weak trough will come through on Thursday with a few more light snow showers.

Temperatures will be rising this week, climbing into the low 40s by Friday.

Then another frontal system will move through late Friday into Saturday with some rain and snow showers. As temperatures fall behind this front, snow showers may linger into Sunday with a little accumulation to put back some of what we’ll lose.

