Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We have been in a pretty quiet weather pattern lately, and that is still going to be the case for most of the upcoming week. A couple of weak disturbances may swing through with just a few snow showers from time to time, but that’s about it. A more active frontal system will come in for the start of the weekend with some rain & snow.

A weak, fast-moving trough of low pressure will come through late this afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. It will be accompanied by just a bit of snow shower activity. Expect only a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation out of this disturbance, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Another, similar trough may come through on Thursday with a few more, light snow showers.

Temperatures will be slowly coming up to above normal levels as we go through the week, topping out in the low 40s by Friday.

A little spunkier frontal system will come in late Friday into Saturday with some rain & snow showers. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday. We may get a little bit of accumulation out of that front, but it is not a major storm by any means.

Enjoy the continued quiet weather this week! -Gary

