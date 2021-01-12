Advertisement

Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women have died of fatal drug overdoses at a transition program run by the Howard Center.

Burlington Police say they responded to a call about a potential overdose Tuesday morning to find a 28-year-old woman dead. They found another woman unresponsive in a different apartment. They gave the 37-year-old naloxone to try and resuscitate her but she died as well.

The transitional housing facility, Northern Lights, is operated by the Howard Center and contracts with the Vermont Department of Corrections for transitional housing bed placement.

Police are investigating where the drugs came from. They’re believed to have come from the same source.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday briefing.
Vermont seeing post-Christmas COVID bump
car crash
Bennington man found dead days after police search
1 killed, 2 injured in Route 4 crash
Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree

Latest News

File photo
UVM erects tents to help ‘de-densify’ campus
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
Boxes of the vaccine for COVID-19 arrive in New Hampshire.
NH still deciding whether to expand vaccine eligibility
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, speaking on the House floor Wednesday in support of impeachment.
Rep. Welch: ‘If we want unity, we must have accountability’
The Hotel Vermont in Burlington, a member of the new Vermont Lodging Association.
Buffeted by COVID restrictions, Vermont hospitality sector has new voice