Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women have died of fatal drug overdoses at a transition program run by the Howard Center.

Burlington Police say they responded to a call about a potential overdose Tuesday morning to find a 28-year-old woman dead. They found another woman unresponsive in a different apartment. They gave the 37-year-old naloxone to try and resuscitate her but she died as well.

The transitional housing facility, Northern Lights, is operated by the Howard Center and contracts with the Vermont Department of Corrections for transitional housing bed placement.

Police are investigating where the drugs came from. They’re believed to have come from the same source.

