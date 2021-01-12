$4M UVM research vessel under construction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is getting a new research vessel.

The 64-foot aluminum catamaran is currently under construction. It’s a hybrid electric-gas boat with fewer emissions and less noise. It cost nearly $4 million and was paid for with money from the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, which was secured by Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy

The new vessel will be housed by the UVM Rubenstein Ecosystems Science Laboratory. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nancy Mathews, the school’s dean, and Steve Cluett, the outgoing captain of the UVM research vessel Melosira.

