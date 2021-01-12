Advertisement

Addison County residents to vote on school merger

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Weybridge and Ripton residents will vote on whether they want to stay or get out of the Addison Central School District on Tuesday.

ACSD serves kids, K-12, living in Salisbury, Ripton, Middlebury, Cornwall, Shoreham and Weybridge.

Weybridge and Ripton voters can cast a ballot in the town office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

