Addison County residents to vote on school merger

WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Weybridge and Ripton residents will vote on whether they want to stay or get out of the Addison Central School District on Tuesday.

ACSD serves kids, K-12, living in Salisbury, Ripton, Middlebury, Cornwall, Shoreham and Weybridge.

Weybridge and Ripton voters can cast a ballot in the town office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.