Bennington man charged with manslaughter in September death

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington man is charged with manslaughter in the beating of a man who was found dead outside a downtown building last fall.

Joseph Cattani, 38, had been charged with aggravated assault against Christopher Sharby, 46, who died on Sept. 5.

The Bennington Banner reports that the new manslaughter charge was filed after the state medical examiner ruled last month that Sharby died after being struck in the head.

Cattani pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Alcohol intoxication was cited as a contributing factor in Sharby’s death. 

