Bennington man found dead days after police search

car crash
car crash(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a man police say ran away from a crash was found dead in the woods.

Bennington Police on Friday responded to a rollover crash on Route 279, in the area of the Austin Hill Overpass.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Hans Heck, 35, of Bennington, ran off after the crash.

Police tried to track him down but stopped the search because of a high fence and dangerous conditions.

They continued the search again on Sunday but didn’t find him.

Then on Monday, a New York State Police helicopter found Heck’s body 200 yards from Route 279.

Heck’s body is being transported to the Vermont chief medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to call Bennington Police.

