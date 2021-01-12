Advertisement

Cuomo pitches rapid testing to open restaurants, theaters

File photo
File photo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he wants to start opening restaurants, theatres and offices by launching rapid testing sites in New York City and eventually other city centers throughout the state.

The governor said he wants to launch hundreds of new rapid testing sites statewide by partnering with the real estate community and working with local governments to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

New York has a higher per-capita infection rate than 37 other states and reported 210,000 new COVID-19 positive tests over the last 14 days.

Still, Cuomo in recent weeks has stressed the need to reopen an economy that shuttered last spring, when New York hospitals and nursing homes reported as many as 800 people dying each day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday briefing.
Vermont seeing post-Christmas COVID bump
car crash
Bennington man found dead days after police search
1 killed, 2 injured in Route 4 crash
Two die of overdoses at Vermont transition house
Police make arrest in connection to eight fires in Stowe
Police make arrest in Stowe arson spree

Latest News

File photo
UVM erects tents to help ‘de-densify’ campus
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters bring fresh conspiracy theories back From D.C.
Boxes of the vaccine for COVID-19 arrive in New Hampshire.
NH still deciding whether to expand vaccine eligibility
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, speaking on the House floor Wednesday in support of impeachment.
Rep. Welch: ‘If we want unity, we must have accountability’
The Hotel Vermont in Burlington, a member of the new Vermont Lodging Association.
Buffeted by COVID restrictions, Vermont hospitality sector has new voice