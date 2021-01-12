Advertisement

Hartford police chief resigns

Hartford police patch
Hartford police patch(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Chief Phillip Kasten will step down from his position as Hartford police chief effective Feb. 5.

“We are appreciative of all Chief Kasten has given to and done for the Town over nearly six years. His leadership, professionalism, and expertise will be missed,” the Town of Hartford said in a statement.

The town says Kasten is joining his family in Maryland.

Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail has been appointed by Interim Town Manager John MacLean, with Chief Kasten’s recommendation, to serve as interim police chief. Kasten has agreed to consult with Chief Vail on policy matters as the agency completes its implementation of several public safety initiatives.

Chief Phillip Kasten
Chief Phillip Kasten(Emily Leinoff)

