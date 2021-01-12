Harvard cuts ties with Stefanik over voter fraud claims

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Republican Congresswoman has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Harvard officials say U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was removed from a senior advisory committee at Harvard’s school of government after she declined to resign voluntarily. A statement from the school’s dean said Stefanik “made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence.”

Stefanik responded that it’s a “rite of passage and badge of honor” to be boycotted by U.S. universities. Stefanik was among 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election.

