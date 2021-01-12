Hikers help raise money for Champlain Area Trails
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Hikers helped raise money for Champlain Area Trails.
We told you in October how CATS came up with a hiking challenge as a fundraiser.
More than 200 participants completed one of two trails as part of the 2020 Grand Challenge.
The hikers were encouraged to donate upon entry. Champlain Area Trails raised $6,000 through the effort.
The money will go into a general fund.
