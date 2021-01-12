Hikers help raise money for Champlain Area Trails

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Hikers helped raise money for Champlain Area Trails.

We told you in October how CATS came up with a hiking challenge as a fundraiser.

More than 200 participants completed one of two trails as part of the 2020 Grand Challenge.

The hikers were encouraged to donate upon entry. Champlain Area Trails raised $6,000 through the effort.

The money will go into a general fund.

