How a Vermont 6th-grader is helping the homeless

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Heroes come in all sizes-- here’s some proof.

Annabelle Peak is a sixth-grader at St. Albans City School.

For a class project about changing the world, she held a bottle drive and fundraiser that brought in more than $2,000.

The 11-year-old turned that money into kits and supplies to help people dealing with homelessness.

After shopping and packaging the items, she dropped them off at the Samaritan House in St. Albans with her family. Any leftover money will go to a soup kitchen and the food shelf.

